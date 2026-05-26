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RUSSIA TO FINALLY GO SCORCHED EARTH ON UKRAINE? | Jim Jatras

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
May 26, 2026

Russia is warning all foreign citizens to LEAVE Kiev immediately, raising questions about how it will continue to respond to Ukraine’s latest massacres targeting Russian civilians.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that Russia has to go further than they have before with their attacks—even targeting the GRU and intelligence and political figures—in order to teach Kiev, and the West, a lesson. He emphasized that Moscow has to realize what Tehran has realized: Washington cannot be trusted to make a deal in good faith, and the U.S. Military is in a very weak position right now.

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