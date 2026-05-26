RUSSIA TO FINALLY GO SCORCHED EARTH ON UKRAINE? | Jim Jatras

Russia is warning all foreign citizens to LEAVE Kiev immediately, raising questions about how it will continue to respond to Ukraine’s latest massacres targeting Russian civilians.
Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that Russia has to go further than they have before with their attacks—even targeting the GRU and intelligence and political figures—in order to teach Kiev, and the West, a lesson. He emphasized that Moscow has to realize what Tehran has realized: Washington cannot be trusted to make a deal in good faith, and the U.S. Military is in a very weak position right now.
SOURCE LINKS:
25 May 2026 - Russia warns all foreign citizens to leave Kiev
25 May 2026 - Lavrov notifies Rubio of impending ‘systematic strikes’ on Kiev
26 May 2026 - Iran accuses U.S. of violating ceasefire and threatens retaliation after new strikes
26 May 2026 - Iran’s IRGC says it shot down US MQ-9 drone, forced F-35 and RQ-4 to flee Iranian airspace
25 May 2026 - Deal with US not imminent, Iran says
26 May 2026 - Israel Has Is Now Launching A Fully Fledged Invasion Of South Lebanon
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