When Israel isn't killing 200+ Palestinians in a single day, it's escalating tensions with Hezbollah, with Israeli officials acting as though they're considering an invasion of Lebanon.

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf noted that Hezbollah is sending plenty of signals that if Netanyahu chooses to pursue a full-scale war in the north, it will be infinitely more embarrassing for Israel than the failure that has been their pledge to "defeat" Hamas.

