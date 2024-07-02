Democrats are scrambling to figure out the future after Biden's performance at the first presidential debate made it clear that the White House can't keep blaming "cheap fakes" for the president's current mental state. The only problem? Biden isn't going down easily, and the Democrats don't seem to know who to replace him with...

Kim Iversen, a Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show, noted that the Democrats' current dilemma is one of their own making, as Biden's cognitive decline is nothing new, but the DNC has been so focused on selecting the right candidate to "beat Trump," that they haven't fostered support for other potential choices in case Biden isn't a viable option.

