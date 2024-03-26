Nearly 140 people were murdered in a horrific terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region last week, with the Biden Admin immediately claiming Ukraine wasn't responsible, and that it must have been the elusive group ISIS-K...

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that ISIS-K has a history of being accused of being a CIA front, as it fights the same groups Washington is fighting—but never the U.S. Therefore, some have suggested the Russian government views ISIS-K as a "fig leaf of plausible deniability" in this attack, and a cover for Kiev.

In his latest comments, Russian President Putin said they know the attack was carried out by radical Islamists, but now they want to know who orchestrated it, saying, “We know who carried out the attack. We want to know who ordered it.”

