The West is claiming it’s firmly behind Ukraine, amid Kiev's incursion into Russia's Kursk region. But as the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Ukraine deployed 10,000 reserves to attack the border-zone in Kursk, many military analysts are still scratching their heads as to why Kiev would pursue this stunt in the first place.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that we are already seeing the results, as it has been Kiev—NOT Moscow—that has been forced to divert troops from the front lines, and Russian forces are now closing in on the key Donbass city of Pokrovsk.

Follow Andrei Martyanov on YouTube and on Patreon