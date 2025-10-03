WW3 Has Already Begun, Western Economies FAILING, Next: They Take You War – Gerald Celente

The Trump Admin is continuing the proxy war against Russia, with weapons, military intelligence sharing, and reported plans to support long-range strikes. It’s provoking more war with Iran, with support for Israel and nuclear demands Tehran won’t accept. Oh, and it’s planning war with China, trying again for regime change in Venezuela, etc. etc.

Gerald Celente, founder and director of the Trends Research Institute and publisher of the weekly Trends Journal magazine, noted that time and time again, when the U.S. is facing major economic problems, Washington launches a new war, and uses a false flag event to try to gain public support—and we are at a new and dangerous point in that cycle.

