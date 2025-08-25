US Deploys WARSHIPS Near Venezuela + Israel BOMBS Journalists in Gaza Hospital | Dimitri Lascaris

Israel killed at least 20 Palestinians in an attack on the Nasser hospital in southern Gaza, when it launched an initial strike… and as soon as journalists and rescue workers rushed to the scene to help, Israel launched a second strike, killing them too.

While President Trump acts like he has no idea about the scale of the genocide the U.S. is supporting against the Palestinians, he’s also backing a number of endless wars that could soon include Venezuela. This, as the U.S. now has a $50 Million bounty on President Nicolás Maduro’s head and the Trump Admin is sending warships near Venezuela’s coast.

Journalist and Lawyer Dimitri Lascaris noted that the latest escalations from the Trump Admin shouldn’t come as a surprise, because their “entire record is one of war,” and neither the U.S. nor Israel has faced any form of accountability for their war crimes.

