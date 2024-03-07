Warmonger Victoria Nuland Retires from State Dept …But is She Done Meddling in Ukraine?
The infamous 'Maidan Midwife' who proudly handed out cookies in Kiev over a decade ago, as she instigated the violent protests that would lead to the fall of the democratically-elected government of Ukraine, is officially retiring from the State Dept.
But if there’s anything we've learned about the lifelong warmonger that is Victoria Nuland, it's that she isn't likely to go away for good... even if her latest efforts to convince Congress to pass $60 Billion in Ukraine aid, or to convince Zelensky to keep Zaluzhny have failed.
Nuland is much more likely to end up at some neocon think tank like the Center for a New American Security or the National Endowment for Democracy... just like she did when Trump was in office.
