U.S. Paves Road for WAR On Venezuela + Iran + Russia ALL AT ONCE | Mark Sleboda

President Trump says he is considering approving long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles for Ukraine, claiming he just needs to know how Kiev plans to use them. This, despite the fact that Russia is warning it’s well aware that it’s actually American military personnel using the missiles—against Russia.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that not only is Trump going down the same route as his predecessor and actively overseeing HIMARS strikes on Russian territory, but he’s also paving the road for a regime change war in Venezuela and another attack on Iran.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 54: The US and Israel Don’t Want Peace. They Just Want The Hostages.

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709