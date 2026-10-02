The REAL ‘State of the FORCE’: U.S. ADDICTED to Losing Wars, Cold War-Era Weapons | Ben Freeman

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered his ‘State of The Force’ address this week, where he announced plans to remove 20% of the nation’s generals and admirals, and said the U.S. needs to increase its drone technology. This, as the Trump Admin is requesting a $1.5 TRILLION defense budget for 2027…

Ben Freeman, Director of the Democratizing Foreign Policy program at the Quincy Institute, noted that the money problems the Pentagon is facing are just the beginning, as the U.S. establishment has become addicted to war, and wasting trillions on propping up Cold War-era technology and weapons that are laughable when compared to what Russia, China and Iran are producing.

Follow Ben Freeman on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 101: Trump Walks Away from Xi Summit EMPTY-HANDED as U.S. FAILS to Sway China

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709