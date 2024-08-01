Protesters took to the streets in Venezuela to demonstrate against the results of the country's recent election, which saw President Nicolas Maduro secure a third term. But the Western-backed opposition is not going down without a fight, and they are claiming that their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez (who was virtually unknown before the election), won in a landslide...

Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, an Independent Journalist and Host of 'Pasta 2 Go,' noted that the West is intentionally using broad claims to refer to the results of Venezuela's election because they don't want to admit that the country has a more transparent system than the U.S., and that for Maduro's party to have rigged the election, they would have had to have known exactly which machines were going to be audited, and then flipped over 1.4 million votes on the machines that weren't audited...

