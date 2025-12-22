Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Why WAR on Venezuela Now? US, Israel DESPERATE for Control in Latin America | Patrick Henningsen

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Henningsen's avatar
Rachel Blevins and Henningsen
Dec 22, 2025

The U.S. is pursuing a third oil tanker they claim is linked to Venezuela, after President Trump declared an oil blockade on the country, in his latest attempt to force President Nicolás Maduro out of power.

Patrick Henningsen, a journalist, geopolitical analyst and host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that both the U.S. and Israel are desperate for control in Latin America. Not only do they want the country’s wealth of natural resources, with an eye on plans for war with Iran, but the U.S. also wants to keep those resources away from its top competitors: Russia and China.

Follow Patrick Henningsen on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 64: U.S. PIRATES Seize Oil Tankers as Trump Escalates WAR to Oust Venezuela’s Maduro

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture