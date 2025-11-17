War with Venezuela No More? + Epstein Files, Israeli BLACKMAIL and US Foreign Policy | Sarah Bils

The USS Gerald Ford has arrived in the Caribbean. Pete Hegseth has announced ‘Operation Southern Spear.’ Marco Rubio has declared that the Venezuelan president is the leader of an alleged drug cartel, which the State Department intends to designate as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. But is Trump wiping all of that away with his claim that they “may be having some discussions” with Caracas?

Sarah Bils, Co-founder of DD Geopolitics, said that “war with Venezuela would make Vietnam look like a picnic,” and the U.S. is nowhere near prepared. She is also raised the question of what the distraction is right now… as Congress considers whether to release more Epstein files, and we get more insight into the convicted sex offender’s apparent influence on key U.S. foreign policy decisions.



Follow Sarah Bils on X, and check out DD Geopolitics

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 59: U.S. Dances on the Ruins of Syria with Plans for Military Base in Damascus

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709