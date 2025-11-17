War with Venezuela No More? + Epstein Files, Israeli BLACKMAIL and US Foreign Policy | Sarah Bils

The USS Gerald Ford has arrived in the Caribbean. Pete Hegseth has announced ‘Operation Southern Spear.’ Marco Rubio has declared that the Venezuelan president is the leader of an alleged drug cartel, which the State Department intends to designate as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. But is Trump wiping all of that away with his claim that they “may be having some discussions” with Caracas?
Sarah Bils, Co-founder of DD Geopolitics, said that “war with Venezuela would make Vietnam look like a picnic,” and the U.S. is nowhere near prepared. She is also raised the question of what the distraction is right now… as Congress considers whether to release more Epstein files, and we get more insight into the convicted sex offender’s apparent influence on key U.S. foreign policy decisions.
SOURCE LINKS:
16 Nov. 2025 - U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in the Caribbean Sea in major buildup near Venezuela
13 Nov. 2025 - Pete Hegseth on X: “President Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering. Today, I’m announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR.”
16 Nov. 2025 - Marco Rubio on X: “State Dept. intends to designate Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). Headed by the illegitimate Nicolás Maduro, the group has corrupted the institutions of government in Venezuela.”
16 Nov. 2025 - Trump considers talks with Venezuela’s Maduro even as U.S. ramps up military pressure
15 Nov. 2025 - Zelensky vows energy sector overhaul after $100m corruption scandal
16 Nov. 2025 - Greece to supply winter gas to war battered Ukraine
17 Nov. 2025 - Zelensky says Ukraine will obtain 100 Rafale warplanes from France
17 Nov. 2025 - As Trump Looks for Distraction on Epstein, Justice Dept. Rushes to His Aid
11 Nov. 2025 - Israeli Spy Stayed for Weeks at a Time With Jeffrey Epstein in Manhattan
12 Nov. 2025 - Epstein tapped his vast influence network while he tracked Trump’s rise, emails show
