President Trump spoke on the phone with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for just 15 minutes last month, and warned that he and his family had one week to flee the country, according to a report from Reuters. That deadline would have expired last Friday, when Trump announced on social media that Venezuelan airspace should be considered “closed in its entirety.”

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor said it appears the U.S. is “committed” to an attack on Venezuela, with nearly a dozen warships and 15,000 troops amassed in the Caribbean, and he suspects they don’t want to wait too long, and are “close to execution” of that planned attack.

