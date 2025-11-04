Former Vice President and War Criminal Dick Cheney has died the age of 84. But while his eternal sentence for the crimes he committed is just getting started, his legacy is still present in U.S. foreign policy, as Washington pursues more endless war around the world.

That includes in Venezuela, where the U.S. is sending everything from the world’s largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean, to CIA operations on the ground, in an attempt to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Russia and Venezuela recently finalized a strategic partnership agreement, and while Moscow has provided weapons and air defense, there are also reports of the Wagner Group deploying to Venezuela to provide assistance on the ground.

