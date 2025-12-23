U.S. Playing DANGEROUS Game in Venezuela as Russia, China CONDEMN Trump's Oil War | Mark Sleboda

Russia and China have condemned Trump’s declaration of an oil blockade against Venezuela, as the U.S. president doubles down on his threats against President Nicolás Maduro, claiming that: “if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play tough.”
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the Trump Admin is playing an incredibly dangerous game as they seize an oil tanker that originated in China, and embolden Kiev to target Russian ships… and those escalations are likely to get even more dangerous as we go into 2026.
Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty
SOURCE LINKS:
22 Dec. 2025 - U.S. Tanker Seizures Begin to Draw International and Domestic Scrutiny
22 Dec. 2025 - US war hawk senator calls for seizure of Russian oil tankers
22 Dec. 2025 - Russia backs Venezuela in standoff with US
23 Dec. 2025 - Trump warns Maduro not to ‘play tough’ as Russia, China back Venezuela
19 Dec. 2025 - Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela
22 Dec. 2025 - Ukraine’s Zelensky says progress in US-led peace talks is ‘quite solid’
22 Dec. 2025 - No ‘confidence’ Ukraine and Russia will reach peace deal, Vance says
20 Dec. 2025 - DNI Tulsi Gabbard on X: “US Intelligence assesses that Russia seeks to avoid a larger war with NATO”