Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

U.S. Playing DANGEROUS Game in Venezuela as Russia, China CONDEMN Trump's Oil War | Mark Sleboda

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Mark Sleboda's avatar
Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Dec 23, 2025

Russia and China have condemned Trump’s declaration of an oil blockade against Venezuela, as the U.S. president doubles down on his threats against President Nicolás Maduro, claiming that: “if he plays tough, it’ll be the ​last time he’s ever able to play ‌tough.”

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the Trump Admin is playing an incredibly dangerous game as they seize an oil tanker that originated in China, and embolden Kiev to target Russian ships… and those escalations are likely to get even more dangerous as we go into 2026.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

SOURCE LINKS:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture