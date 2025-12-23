Russia and China have condemned Trump’s declaration of an oil blockade against Venezuela, as the U.S. president doubles down on his threats against President Nicolás Maduro, claiming that: “if he plays tough, it’ll be the ​last time he’s ever able to play ‌tough.”



International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the Trump Admin is playing an incredibly dangerous game as they seize an oil tanker that originated in China, and embolden Kiev to target Russian ships… and those escalations are likely to get even more dangerous as we go into 2026.



