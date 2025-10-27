Venezuela Warns of FALSE FLAG, as US Deploys World's LARGEST WARSHIP | Camila Escalante

The Venezuelan government is warning of U.S. plans for a “false flag operation,” after authorities arrested a group of mercenaries they say have ties to the CIA, and accused the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago of coordinating military exercises intended to provoke an armed confrontation in the Caribbean.
This, after the Trump Admin ordered the USS Gerald R Ford, the world’s largest warship, to be deployed to the Caribbean, signaling a major escalation targeting the government in Caracas.
Independent Journalist Camila Escalante noted that the Trump Admin is taking such a public approach… because it can. She pointed to recent statements by Sen. Rick Scott, who said President Maduro should flee to Iran or Russia because his “days are numbered,” and Sen. Lindsey Graham who said the U.S. can invade Venezuela because it has already set the precedent, as a reminder of the realty of U.S. foreign policy.
SOURCE LINKS:
27 Oct. 2025 - Venezuela claims capture of CIA group, accuses U.S. of plotting ‘false flag’ attack
27 Oct. 2025 - US senator says Venezuelan president’s ‘days are numbered’
23 Oct. 2025 - Trump plans land strikes against alleged drug traffickers from Venezuela
26 Oct. 2025 - Sen. Lindsey Graham says land strikes in Venezuela are a ‘real possibility’ amid rising tensions
27 Oct. 2025 - Camila Escalante on X: “Senator Lindsey Graham says the U.S. can invade Venezuela to overthrow President Maduro since the U.S. has done it already, in Panama and Grenada”
24 Oct. 2025 - US imposes sanctions on Colombia’s president and family members over drug trade allegations
25 Oct. 2025 - Venezuela’s Maduro says US ‘fabricating war’ as it deploys world’s largest warship
19 Oct. 2025 - Colombia’s Leader Accuses U.S. of Murder, Prompting Trump to Halt Aid
