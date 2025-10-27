Venezuela Warns of FALSE FLAG, as US Deploys World's LARGEST WARSHIP | Camila Escalante

The Venezuelan government is warning of U.S. plans for a “false flag operation,” after authorities arrested a group of mercenaries they say have ties to the CIA, and accused the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago of coordinating military exercises intended to provoke an armed confrontation in the Caribbean.

This, after the Trump Admin ordered the USS Gerald R Ford, the world’s largest warship, to be deployed to the Caribbean, signaling a major escalation targeting the government in Caracas.

Independent Journalist Camila Escalante noted that the Trump Admin is taking such a public approach… because it can. She pointed to recent statements by Sen. Rick Scott, who said President Maduro should flee to Iran or Russia because his “days are numbered,” and Sen. Lindsey Graham who said the U.S. can invade Venezuela because it has already set the precedent, as a reminder of the realty of U.S. foreign policy.

Follow Camila Escalante on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 57: Russia Unveils GLOBAL RANGE Cruise Missile, ‘Trump Show’ Goes to Asia

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709