Venezuelan Airspace NOT Closed, US Has FAILED to Sell Regime Change War | Camila Escalante

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro confirmed that he spoke to President Trump on the phone recently, but called the conversation “cordial.” This, as the increased U.S. Military presence in the Caribbean, and its extrajudicial killings of dozens of individuals at sea, have sent tensions soaring amid questions of whether the U.S. will more forward with land strikes in Venezuela.

Camila Escalante, an independent journalist and editor of Kawsachun News, noted that she just returned from a visit to Venezuela, where Trump’s claims that the country’s airspace should be considered “closed in its entirety” were ignored, and it was largely business as usual.

She also pointed out that the U.S. seems to be hesitating on moving forward with an attack, which could indicate that the Trump Admin is realizing that any kind war against Venezuela would be a disaster for the U.S.



Follow Camila Escalante on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 61: Trump Declares Venezuela’s Airspace ‘CLOSED’ as US Prepares Land Strikes

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709