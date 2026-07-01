Vance Says the QUIET PART: MOU Meant to SAVE Energy Market, More WAR Ahead | Laith Marouf

Vice President JD Vance admitted in a recent interview that the purpose of the MOU between the U.S. and Iran is to replenish the world’s oil economy and stocks in order to see “where the hand is” after the 60 days are up.

This, as the Wall Street Journal is reporting that President Trump has weighed a return to all-out war with Iran, holding multiple conversations in recent days with top Defense officials.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that while another phase of the war is more than likely, the U.S. and Israel are going to fare every worse than they did in the last phase, as the Axis of Resistance holds all of the leverage:

“Iran has learned a lot from the 44-day war. It tested new systems, it recognized vulnerabilities in American systems, and the U.S. is not going to be able to introduce new military systems in whatever confrontation. On the other hand, Iran has a lot of new technologies that it didn’t use during the 44-day war, and probably has come up with new innovations in the meanwhile from the lessons that it learned.”



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