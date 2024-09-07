Russiagate 3.0 is officially here, and with just two months left until Election Day, the U.S. Gov't is specifically targeting Russia and Russian media funding with a new set of sanctions and indictments.

Clint Russell, Host of the Liberty Lockdown Podcast, noted it's no coincidence that multiple content creators who have been critical of U.S. support for Ukraine in a proxy war against Russia, are now being accused of only voicing dissent to the narrative because of allegations of Russian funding.

