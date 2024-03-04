The U.S. Military has started airdropping aid to Gaza in what appears to be an attempt by the Biden Admin to make it look like they care about the Palestinians, with more than 500,000 on the brink of famine, due to the bombardment and blockade from Israel, supported by the U.S.

Political commentator and Founder of Syriana Analysis, Kevork Almassian, noted that any "help" the U.S. may try to send to the Palestinians is overshadowed by the bombs they continue to supply to the Israelis—exposing Biden's latest publicity stunt for exactly what it is.