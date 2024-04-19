The Biden Admin claims they support a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine... but that didn't stop them from using their veto power to strike down the resolution to support Palestine's status as a full member state in the United Nations.

Independent Journalist Sam Husseini noted that while the U.S. vetoed the resolution at the Security Council, the UN General Assembly still has the power to make Palestine a full member state under the 'Uniting for Peace' resolution, as nearly 140 countries currently recognize Palestine as a state.

Follow Sam Husseini on Twitter and Substack