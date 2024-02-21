The U.S. has vetoed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza for a third time at the UN Security Council. But while the Biden Admin claims it would interfere with a possible hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Netanyahu has already made a mockery of those talks with further plans to invade Rafah.

Prof. Francis Boyle, a human rights lawyer who represented Bosnia in a genocide case at the ICJ and won two orders in their favor, noted the parallels between his landmark case, and the genocide being committed by Israel against the Palestinian people today.