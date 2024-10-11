Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

U.S. Sends Israel $20 BILLION+ in a Year, Biden Admin Claims They Have 'No Leverage' w/ Said Arikat

Rachel Blevins
Oct 11, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

It's no secret that Netanyahu has been given free rein by the U.S. in the last year alone, as Israel commits atrocities across the region, with a focus on genocide in Gaza and terror in Lebanon. But the Biden Admin hasn't even tried to pretend like they are holding Netanyahu accountable, as they refuse to condemn a single crime Israel has committed, and continue to provide unprecedented lethal aid.

Following reports that the U.S. has given Israel more than $20 BILLION in the last year ago, Veteran Palestinian-American Journalist Said Arikat questioned State Dept. Spokesman Matthew on how it was possible that the U.S. claims to have "no leverage" over Israel. Miller insisted Israel is a "sovereign country," but couldn't seem to explain how that sovereignty comes with such a high demand for aid from the U.S.

Follow Said Arikat on X

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 4

Discussion about this podcast

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
SANCTIONED 04: One Year Later, How The World Came to Accept a Live Streamed Genocide
  Rachel Blevins
Zelensky Cancels His Next Not-Peace Summit, Prepares 'Victory Plan' Pitch for NATO Backers w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Israel Bombs Lebanon, Hezbollah Hits Haifa and Repels IDF Incursions w/ Leila Hatoum
  Rachel Blevins
YouTube Reinstated My Channel After Public Backlash—But is Still Warning Against 'Hate Speech' w/ Glenn Diesen
  Rachel Blevins and Glenn Diesen
YouTube Deleted My Channel—Erasing 8 Years of Work and 63,000 Subscribers
  Rachel Blevins
US ‘Discussing' Israeli Strikes on Iran, as IDF Troops Killed by Hezbollah w/ Seyed Mohammad Marandi
  Rachel Blevins
Hezbollah Hits Back at Invading IDF Troops, As Israel Continues Attacks on Lebanon w/ Marwa Osman
  Rachel Blevins