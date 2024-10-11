U.S. Sends Israel $20 BILLION+ in a Year, Biden Admin Claims They Have 'No Leverage' w/ Said Arikat

It's no secret that Netanyahu has been given free rein by the U.S. in the last year alone, as Israel commits atrocities across the region, with a focus on genocide in Gaza and terror in Lebanon. But the Biden Admin hasn't even tried to pretend like they are holding Netanyahu accountable, as they refuse to condemn a single crime Israel has committed, and continue to provide unprecedented lethal aid.

Following reports that the U.S. has given Israel more than $20 BILLION in the last year ago, Veteran Palestinian-American Journalist Said Arikat questioned State Dept. Spokesman Matthew on how it was possible that the U.S. claims to have "no leverage" over Israel. Miller insisted Israel is a "sovereign country," but couldn't seem to explain how that sovereignty comes with such a high demand for aid from the U.S.

