U.S. RUSHES Fighter Jets, Weapons to Middle East as IRAN, RUSSIA, CHINA Hold JOINT Military Drills

The U.S. Military is rushing assets to the Middle East, with reports of 50 fighter jets, including F-35s, F-22s and F-16s headed to the region in the last 24 hours, as more than 150 U.S. military cargo flights have moved weapons systems and ammunition to the Middle East.
So, is the U.S. “closer to a major war” with Iran than Americans realize?
18 Feb. 2026 - Trump moves closer to a major war with Iran
18 Feb. 2026 - RT on X: FULL FLEDGED BUILD UP: Flight trackers show a major US Air Force surge across 4 hours — nearly 40 aircraft visible at once
18 Feb. 2026 - FlightRadar24 on X: The top nine most tracked aircraft on Flightradar24 right now are US military Boeing KC-135R Stratotankers.
17 Feb. 2026 - Former Israeli Defense Minister and Wanted War Criminal Yoav Gallant on X: “Striking Iran is not just a political decision. It’s an operational one. And the conditions are coming together.”
17 Feb. 2026 - U.S. and Iran Make ‘Good Progress’ in Geneva Talks, Foreign Minister Says
18 Feb. 2026 - Vance Says Iran Is Ignoring Core U.S. Demands in Talks
18 Feb. 2026 - Russia, China, Iran deploy ships for joint exercises in Strait of Hormuz
18 Feb. 2026 - Ehsan Safarnejad on X: “Over a dozen vessels had to wait for hours to cross Strait of Hormuz yesterday due to IRGC military drill All the ramifications of closure of the strait on world’s economy lies on US-Israeli shoulder in the event of attacking Iran.”
