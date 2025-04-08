Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

US Ramps Up Middle East War Prep as Trump Announces Plans for Iran Talks

Rachel Blevins
Apr 08, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Trump was joined by Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, where they discussed issues including the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and Trump announced plans for “direct talks” with Iran on Saturday.

While Tehran has yet to confirm those plans, the U.S. Military continues to increase its war prep in the Middle East, sending another two Patriot air defense batteries and a second Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to Israel, according to reports.

This, after the U.S. sent a second aircraft carrier and additional air assets to the Middle East last week, raising concerns that Trump and Netanyahu are planning an attack on Iran.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 30: Israel’s Massacre of Palestinian Medics isn’t the Exception. It’s the Rule.

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins

P.O. Box 90313

Austin, TX 78709

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
SANCTIONED 30: Israel’s Massacre of Palestinian Medics isn’t the Exception. It’s the Rule.
  Rachel Blevins
Trump Reignites TARIFF WAR with China + US Moves to Control Japan’s Military | KJ Noh
  Rachel Blevins
Iran is The US and Israel's Final Target Remaining in The Middle East | Joe Lauria
  Rachel Blevins and Joe Lauria
Trump Threatens to BOMB Iran, Moves More Warplanes to the Middle East | Patrick Henningsen
  Rachel Blevins
Trump Admin Directs Pentagon to Prepare for WAR WITH CHINA + Moscow, Beijing Reaffirm Ties
  Rachel Blevins
Trump Threatens Tariffs on Russian Oil, Lashes Out at Putin Over Zelensky's Legitimacy
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 29: Trump Falls Back into the ‘War on Yemen’ Trap
  Rachel Blevins