US Ramps Up Middle East War Prep as Trump Announces Plans for Iran Talks

Trump was joined by Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, where they discussed issues including the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and Trump announced plans for “direct talks” with Iran on Saturday.
While Tehran has yet to confirm those plans, the U.S. Military continues to increase its war prep in the Middle East, sending another two Patriot air defense batteries and a second Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to Israel, according to reports.
This, after the U.S. sent a second aircraft carrier and additional air assets to the Middle East last week, raising concerns that Trump and Netanyahu are planning an attack on Iran.
SOURCE LINKS:
6 April 2025 - Palestinian-US teen killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
7 April 2025 - VIDEO: An American citizen was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers overnight in the West Bank
7 April 2025 - VIDEO: Trump and Netanyahu hold meeting at the Oval Office
7 April 2025 - Trump says the US will hold direct talks with Iran as he insists Tehran can’t get nuclear weapons
6 April 2025 - US Deploys Second THAAD Missile System to Israel Amid Iran Tensions
1 April 2025 - U.S. Sends Warplanes, Ships to the Middle East in Warning to Iran
7 April 2025 - Trump says US and Iran set for direct nuclear talks, but Tehran pushes back
7 April 2025 - White House Says Hamas ‘Entirely Responsible’ for Israeli Execution of Palestinian Medics
4 April 2025 - U.S. Strikes in Yemen Burning Through Munitions With Limited Success
