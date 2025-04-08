US Ramps Up Middle East War Prep as Trump Announces Plans for Iran Talks

Trump was joined by Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, where they discussed issues including the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and Trump announced plans for “direct talks” with Iran on Saturday.

While Tehran has yet to confirm those plans, the U.S. Military continues to increase its war prep in the Middle East, sending another two Patriot air defense batteries and a second Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to Israel, according to reports.

This, after the U.S. sent a second aircraft carrier and additional air assets to the Middle East last week, raising concerns that Trump and Netanyahu are planning an attack on Iran.

