U.S. Plans for TACTICAL NUKES After Iran War LOSS + FAILURE to Contain China | KJ Noh

The overwhelming message from the Trump-Xi summit in Washington, DC, this week was: China holds the cards. From trade, to rare earth minerals, to technology and AI, etc.
KJ Noh, an independent journalist specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region, noted that there are growing concerns that the U.S. could escalate to the use of tactical nuclear weapons, as it loses its war of aggression against Iran, as as it fails to contain China.
SOURCE LINKS:
25 Sept. 2026 - Trump and Chinese president Xi end summit without major agreement on AI
24 Sept. 2026 - Xi says China, US have ‘responsibility’ to keep AI under human control
25 Sept. 2026 - GOP senators dismayed by Trump embrace of Xi after China helped Iran target US troops
24 Sept. 2026 - China’s rare earths dominance to overshadow Trump’s talks with Xi
24 Sept. 2026 - Rubio: Taiwan arms sales constrained by US needs, industrial base
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