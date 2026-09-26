The overwhelming message from the Trump-Xi summit in Washington, DC, this week was: China holds the cards. From trade, to rare earth minerals, to technology and AI, etc.

KJ Noh, an independent journalist specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region, noted that there are growing concerns that the U.S. could escalate to the use of tactical nuclear weapons, as it loses its war of aggression against Iran, as as it fails to contain China.

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