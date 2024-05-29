The Biden Admin. wasted no time in rushing to justify the horrific massacre committed by Israel in Rafah, in which the IDF bombed a refugee camp in a UN "Safe Zone," which led to a fire that killed dozens of Palestinian civilians—leaving women and children dismembered, decapitated and burned alive.

Leila Hatoum, a Lebanon-based journalist and Editor in-Chief of MENA Uncensored, noted that the attack, which came two days after the UN's top court ordered Israel to immediately halt all military action in Rafah, is a reminder that Israel lashes out against international attempts at accountability... and with the help of the U.S., Israel continues to get away with committing unspeakable war crimes.

Follow Leila Hatoum on Twitter