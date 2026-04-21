The U.S. war on Iran isn’t just about targeting the Islamic Republic… it’s also a desperate attempt to cut off the energy supply to China, ahead of Washington’s fantasy of a “war on China” in the years to come.

But nothing that was written in the policy papers is going as planned for the U.S. Establishment, as China has spent the last several years building up its strategic oil reserves, improving its renewable energy technology, etc. As a result, Beijing isn’t just exporting refined rare earth minerals, it’s also exporting the overwhelming majority of the world’s clean technology.

KJ Noh, an independent journalist specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region, noted that just like Iran, China has spent years preparing for the possibility of war with the U.S., and it is ready to weather any storm Washington may try to throw its way.

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