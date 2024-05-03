The latest economic data shows that the U.S. is still battling inflation, which is no secret to the American people as they are feeling the pain every time they visit the grocery store. As for the dream of home ownership, that is unattainable for many Americans, as home prices have soared and the Fed keeps interest rates high, and the increase in wages is nowhere near the increase in the living costs.

Prof. Richard Wolff, an Economist and founder of Democracy at Work, noted that as the American middle class is shrinking, the U.S. is facing one thing it hasn't in decades: a legitimate competitor on the world stage. While the U.S. Empire may be declining, China is on the rise...

