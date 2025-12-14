EMPIRE IN DECLINE: 'U.S. Economic Conditions WORST in My Lifetime' – Prof. Richard Wolff

China hit a $1 TRILLION trade surplus for the first time last month, as the frenzy of U.S. tariffs over the last year has helped Beijing to further its business… with other countries. This, as Americans continues to struggle and President Trump insists he’s on his way to making the U.S. “affordable.”
Prof. Richard Wolff, an American Economist and founder of Democracy at Work, said he is extremely concerned about the direction the U.S. economy is heading, calling it “the worst condition of the U.S. economy in my lifetime.”
He also noted that we have yet to see the impact of Trump’s tariffs, as many companies stocked up on parts in anticipation of the measures, and as a result: “We are looking at very, very, very troubling economic signals about what’s ahead for us.”
Follow Prof. Wolff on X, and check out his latest book ‘Understanding Capitalism’
