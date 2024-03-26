The UN Security Council was able to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the remainder of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, after the U.S. abstained, but didn’t veto it. But while Netanyahu has thrown a temper tantrum about it, he has refused to acknowledge it, as Israel has continued bombing Gaza.

Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that although Israel claims its goal is to “defeat Hamas,” its strategy in the Gaza Strip has been aimed at killing and starving Palestinians on a mass scale, targeting journalists, doctors and aid workers.

