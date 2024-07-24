Right on cue... members of the U.S. Congress came together to give a nauseating show of support, complete with multiple standing ovations, for Israeli Prime Minister and U.S.-backed War Criminal Benjamin Netanyahu as he appeared on the floor of the Capitol.

Lawyer and Journalist Dimitri Lascaris noted that to sum it up, "Hundreds of deranged psychopaths are going to give multiple standing ovations to a deranged psychopath."

He also pointed out that, "the whole world is watching this in a state of disbelief. These people in Congress have completely lost touch with reality, because whatever their views about international law may be, if they want to sustain American power, they have to at least take into account how they are being perceived by the world."

