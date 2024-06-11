Hamas has agreed to move forward with the ceasefire and hostage deal passed by the UN Security Council, and the only problem seems to be... Israel. While the talks were ongoing, Israel killed another 40 Palestinians in Gaza, as the confirmed death toll soars past 37,000 Palestinians killed by Israel, with thousands more buried under the rubble.

Veteran Palestinian-American Journalist Said Arikat noted that if Israel supports this deal (as Blinken claims), then why did they carry out a massacre last weekend, in which they killed hundreds of Palestinians and three hostages (including an American citizen), just to rescue four hostages… who would have been released in the forthcoming deal?

