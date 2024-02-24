Biden unveiled Washington's longest blacklist to date, consisting of new sanctions on 500 people and entities connected with Russia, ahead of the two-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Moscow called the measures "fruitless," and noted that despite the fact that the West has made Russia the most sanctioned nation in the world, the Russian economy continues to grow.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the latest round of sanctions isn't just about targeting Russia—it's also about the push to target the countries, businesses and individuals who continue to work with Russia, amid Washington's quest to isolate Moscow.
Follow Mark Sleboda on Twitter and Substack
U.S. Announces New Sanctions on Russia for Ukraine, Alexey Navalny w/ Mark Sleboda
Here’s a good video about Google’s Gemini screw up where it erases white people from history and apparently the latest version of ChatGPT is also doing this. A comment on the video sums it up perfectly: “go woke go broke applies to Al too”. Forcing AI to lie basically drives it crazy not only in AI but in human societies as well. Just look at how Woke judges committed to destroying Trump and Elon (Judge in Delaware recently canceled his pay package from 2018 because she just didn’t like the idea of him getting so much many even though shareholders voted for it.) have turned our judicial system into a farce. This is also how we ended up with AGs like Letitia James and Fani Willis. This is what Woke has done to our society and also why our foreign policy is such a disaster.
“How do we train Al to understand the nuances of human culture and history? How do we
balance the representation without distorting facts?”
“ChatGPT & Gemini Lose It Completely.” (5 min)
AI Revolution. Feb 23, 2024
https://youtu.be/NQfOIt_K1X4?si=YqHsMYUL2YrVxJRl