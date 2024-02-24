Biden unveiled Washington's longest blacklist to date, consisting of new sanctions on 500 people and entities connected with Russia, ahead of the two-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Moscow called the measures "fruitless," and noted that despite the fact that the West has made Russia the most sanctioned nation in the world, the Russian economy continues to grow.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the latest round of sanctions isn't just about targeting Russia—it's also about the push to target the countries, businesses and individuals who continue to work with Russia, amid Washington's quest to isolate Moscow.

