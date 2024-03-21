The ruling military government in Niger has announced the end of the nation's security pact with the United States—effectively calling for the U.S. Military to get out of Niger. The only problem? Washington's investments include a $280 Million drone base that it uses for surveillance over the entire Sahel region.

While the Pentagon is scrambling to get Niger to reconsider, their bases in the country stand to join the long list of abandoned U.S. Military equipment and bases around the world that, all too often, have fallen into the hands of the same groups the U.S. was once fighting.

