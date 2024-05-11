The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution in support of full membership for Palestine with overwhelming approval. The only problem? The recommendation now goes to the UN Security Council, where the U.S. is expected to veto it.

Journalist Patrick Henningsen noted that while the U.S. claims to support a two-state solution, it is doing the opposite by refusing to allow Palestine to have any rights, unless Israel approves. He also pointed out that the current situation is a reminder that the only viable solution is a one-state solution, where all citizens have equal rights—no discrimination, no segregation, no apartheid.

