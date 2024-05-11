UN General Assembly Backs Palestine Membership + Israel's Assault on Rafah w/ Patrick Henningsen
The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution in support of full membership for Palestine with overwhelming approval. The only problem? The recommendation now goes to the UN Security Council, where the U.S. is expected to veto it.
Journalist Patrick Henningsen noted that while the U.S. claims to support a two-state solution, it is doing the opposite by refusing to allow Palestine to have any rights, unless Israel approves. He also pointed out that the current situation is a reminder that the only viable solution is a one-state solution, where all citizens have equal rights—no discrimination, no segregation, no apartheid.
Rachel, besides your excellent commentary, the catalyst for the success of your show is the astute selection of your interviewees. They have truly been exceptional.
LLM-derived breakdowns and summaries of that interview:
