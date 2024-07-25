Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba is in Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, where he claimed that Kiev is ready to hold peace talks with Moscow aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. This, as Zelensky also recently said that they "have to finish the war, as soon as possible of course, not to lose people’s lives." (A little late for that)

Glenn Diesen, a Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, and an associate editor at the journal, Russia in Global Affairs, noted that while it is likely Kiev could be considering serious talks (especially given the current political turmoil in Washington), it remains to be seen how Moscow will handle things, as their past efforts at peace have been used by the West to try to exploit Russia.

