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ZELENSKY'S SABOTAGE: Ukraine Held HOSTAGE as Europe FUELS War Against Russia | Marta Havryshko

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Zelensky is openly stating that he has no plans to discuss Ukraine’s “neutrality” or any potential limits on the Ukrainian Military, in upcoming trilateral talks with Russia mediated by the U.S. But this isn’t the first time the Ukrainian leader has sabotaged peace efforts, as he continues to overstay a presidential term that was supposed to end in May 2024.

Dr. Marta Havryshko, a Ukrainian Author, Historian and Research Scholar, noted that the Ukrainian people continue to pay the price as they are used as human shields, while Europe works with Zelensky to fuel a war against Russia that is being fought to the last Ukrainian.

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