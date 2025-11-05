Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

DISASTER FOR KIEV: Thousands of Soldiers Trapped, Russia Calls for Their Surrender | Larry Johnson

Nov 05, 2025

Russia has issued a call for the remaining Ukrainian soldiers they have encircled in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk to surrender, noting that they have no chance of survival. This, as Zelensky seems more concerned about his latest photo-op in the region, and trying to secure weapons from NATO that won’t change the balance of power on the battlefield.

Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson noted that Russia holds the cards, and it’s going to continue destroying Kiev’s defensive lines and push further West, as it seeks to address the security concerns by force that NATO refuses to address through diplomacy.

