A top Ukrainian military official is claiming Kiev plans to store some of the F-16 fighter jets it has been promised by the West abroad in other countries... despite warnings from Russia that it could target the warplanes, even if they aren't on Ukrainian soil.

Sarah Bils, Co-Founder of DD Geopolitics, noted that as tensions continue to increase, both the attendance list for Zelensky's upcoming Not-Peace summit in Switzerland, and the U.S. removing its ban on arming Azov Neo-Nazis, serve as a reminder that the Kiev regime is on the decline, and NATO is struggling to keep up with the latest Russian advances...

