FRANCE CRISIS: Europe’s Energy, Immigration, Ukraine Policies Come Home to Roost | George Szamuely

While Zelensky claims the U.S. temporarily cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine and failed to warn about incoming Russian ballistic missile attacks, the Trump Admin is insisting that’s NOT the case.

This, as France is reeling after a weekend of protests quickly turned into violent RIOTS, leaving entire streets in Paris devastated.

George Szamuely, a geopolitical analyst and senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, noted that Europe dealing with the consequences from its policies on key issues like energy, immigration, and support for Ukraine, and the average citizens are NOT happy with their elected officials.

Follow George Szamuely on X, and check out ‘The Gaggle with Peter and George’ on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 104: Trump Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ukraine as Zelensky BLACKMAILS Europe

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709