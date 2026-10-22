While Zelensky continues his latest Western media tour, and Putin meets with Witkoff for the ninth time, Russia and Ukraine carried out yet another exchange of troops’ bodies. But while Russia handed over the bodies of 252 Ukrainian troops, Ukraine returned the remains of just 25 Russian soldiers.

Independent Journalist Ethan Levins noted that the roughly 10-to-1 exchange ratio is a reminder that Ukraine is facing a crippling manpower crisis, and they are desperately trying to find men and women to force on the battlefield.



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