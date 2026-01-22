Zelensky is claiming that the first trilateral talks between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine will take place over the next two days in the UAE, following the latest round of talks between U.S. envoys and Russian officials. This, as Special Envoy Steve Witkoff says there’s only one unresolved issue preventing a deal.

Glenn Diesen, a geopolitical analyst and professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, noted that given the proposals we’ve seen from the West that ignore Russia’s security concerns, we are unlikely see a deal to end the war anytime soon.

This, as Ukraine’s new defense minister, Mikhail Fedorov, says that Kiev’s goal is “to kill 50,000 Russians a month.”

