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Kiev IN THE DARK as Russia UNLEASHES on Energy Grid + New PLAGUE in Siberia?? | Stanislav Krapivnik

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Rachel Blevins

Russia continues its campaign of escalated strikes across Ukraine, targeting key bridges that are used for transport by the Ukrainian military. The Russian Defense Ministry also reported strikes this week on facilities producing and storing long-range weaponry.

Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian bridges are “better late than never,” and the Kiev regime is facing an increasing dire situation as major blackouts have followed recent Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid.

Follow Stanislav Krapivnik on X, and check out ‘In The Eyes of Truth’ on YouTube

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Check out Episode 102: RUSSIA UNLEASHED: Strikes Target Kiev Energy Grid, Southern Bridge

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