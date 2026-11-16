Reports in the West are warning that Ukraine faces a “Winter nightmare,” amid increased Russian strikes. But the representatives from Kiev and Washington made no attempt to acknowledge reality when they came face-to-face with Russian negotiators in Abu Dhabi.

This, as a third U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East. Trump may be headed to a historic summit meeting with Xi and Putin, but he hasn’t forgotten about his war of aggression against Iran… and Netanyahu won’t stop begging for another attack.

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