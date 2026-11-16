Reports in the West are warning that Ukraine faces a “Winter nightmare,” amid increased Russian strikes. But the representatives from Kiev and Washington made no attempt to acknowledge reality when they came face-to-face with Russian negotiators in Abu Dhabi.
This, as a third U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East. Trump may be headed to a historic summit meeting with Xi and Putin, but he hasn’t forgotten about his war of aggression against Iran… and Netanyahu won’t stop begging for another attack.
SOURCE LINKS:
16 Nov. 2026 - China confirms Xi-Trump-Putin historic summit. What will be on the agenda?
19 Oct. 2026 - WSJ: Putin Floats a Summit With Trump and Xi to Discuss Ukraine Deal
13 Nov. 2026 - NYT: Russia Revives Demand That NATO Retrench to Secure Ukraine Deal
14 Nov. 2026 - US floated idea of Ukraine ceding Donbas for NATO membership, Zelensky says
16 Nov. 2026 - NYT: Winter Nightmare Looms Early in Ukraine as Russia Strikes Relentlessly
16 Nov. 2026 - Third American aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East as Trump keeps options open in Iran war
15 Nov. 2026 - Iran Targets Bahrain Again After Resuming Attacks on U.S. Ally
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