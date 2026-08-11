While the mainstream media has been working to paint a picture of Ukraine “standing up” to Russia and Zelensky getting back on Trump’s good side…. the reality is becoming increasingly bleak for the Ukrainian people, as the war of attrition Russia is waging takes a toll both militarily and economically.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that although the West’s air defense systems have never been able to stop Russian ballistic missiles, the reason Kiev is lobbying so hard for interceptors is because they are on the brink of Russia reaching “not just air superiority, but air dominance” and leaving Ukraine a land-locked shell of a country.



Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

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