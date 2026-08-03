UKRAINE Behind FALSE FLAG Attacks in IRAQ to Widen WAR on IRAN | Ehsan Safarnejad

Ukraine’s foreign minister was quick to claim that a deadly attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea was just an accident (after Zelensky said otherwise). But Iran is expressing concern, after Iraq’s national security adviser reported that suspects accused of bombing government facilities confessed to working for Ukraine.

Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that the Ukrainians are being used as “cannon fodder” by the U.S. as they fight a direct war with Russia, while exporting “military advisors as mercenaries to other regions to share their experience in fighting, drone wars, etc.”

The Kiev regime is a vassal state that is desperate to stay relevant in the minds of the U.S. Establishment, at any cost.

Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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