Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Kiev is ‘SCREWED’ as Russia Attacks LAST Defensive Lines | Stanislav Krapivnik

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Jul 11, 2026

While the West focuses on Ukrainian drones, Russia is focused on the battlefield… where their forces are advancing on Kiev’s “Fortress Belt,” and taking out Ukraine’s last defensive lines.

Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that to put it lightly: “Kiev is SCREWED.” None of their drones, or the interceptor missiles they are begging NATO to send them, are going to change the balance of power on the battlefield.

Follow Stanislav Krapivnik on X, and check out ‘In The Eyes of Truth’ on YouTube

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 91: RETURN TO WAR: USS Lincoln Enters Gulf of Oman as US Warships Threaten Iran

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture