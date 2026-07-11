While the West focuses on Ukrainian drones, Russia is focused on the battlefield… where their forces are advancing on Kiev’s “Fortress Belt,” and taking out Ukraine’s last defensive lines.

Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that to put it lightly: “Kiev is SCREWED.” None of their drones, or the interceptor missiles they are begging NATO to send them, are going to change the balance of power on the battlefield.

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