Ukraine Headed for Economic COLLAPSE Before Military DEFEAT, Amid Energy CRISIS | Mark Sleboda

Russia and Ukraine are preparing for another round of talks in Abu Dhabi, as the West is promoting another ceasefire plan Russia won’t accept, and it’s Groundhog Day again. This, as Russia goes back to ramping up its drone and missile attacks with targets that include Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that with Ukraine’s energy grid falling apart and wreaking havoc on the civilian population, Kiev is facing an economic and political collapse that could come before Ukraine sees a military defeat on the battlefield.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 69: Trump Weighs STRIKES on Iran, Tehran Warns of REGIONAL WAR

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709